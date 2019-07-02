Sysco Corporation (SYY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

Sysco Corporation ( SYY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SYY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SYY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $70.68, the dividend yield is 2.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SYY was $70.68, representing a -6.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $75.98 and a 18.91% increase over the 52 week low of $59.44.

SYY is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Domino's Pizza Inc ( DPZ ) and US Foods Holding Corp. ( USFD ). SYY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.02. Zacks Investment Research reports SYY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.41%, compared to an industry average of 2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SYY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SYY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SYY as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF ( RTH )

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF ( ONEV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RTH with an increase of 9.26% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SYY at 3.69%.