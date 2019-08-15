Quantcast

Syria says air defences foil missile strike

By Reuters

BEIRUT, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Syrian air defences identified a missile that was fired towards the city of Masyaf near Hama late on Thursday and destroyed it before it hit its target, a Syrian military source said.

The missile was fired from the direction of northern Lebanon, the military source added in a statement distributed on a messaging app.

State television had previously reported the sound of a massive blast near Masyaf in Hama province although there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Israel wants to stop military build-up in Syria by its arch regional foe Iran and Tehran's close military ally the Lebanese Hezbollah group, which are both fighting on President Bashar al-Assad's side in Syria's eight-year civil war.





