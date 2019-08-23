Quantcast

Syria army captures insurgent pocket in Hama - SANA

By Reuters

Reuters


BEIRUT, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Syrian army seized a pocket of territory in northwest Syria from rebels who had held the towns since the early years of the war, state news agency SANA reported on Friday.

Troops pushed deep into the small cluster of towns and their environs in the Hama countryside since the morning, encircling the rebels and a Turkish military post there, state media and a monitor said.

