Synthomer to buy Omnova in $824 mln deal

Shutterstock photo





July 3 (Reuters) - Polymer maker Synthomer Plc said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Omnova Solutions Inc for an enterprise value of $824 million in a bid to strengthen its global position.

Synthomer is offering Omnova $10.15 for each share, a premium of 58% to Omnova's closing price on Tuesday.

Shares of Synthomer fell 5% to 352.4 pence, making them the top loser on the FTSE 250 index.

The deal will be financed through a rights issue of up to $257 million and is likely to be completed by late 2019 or early 2020.

Upon completion, Synthomer expects the deal to add to its earnings in the first financial year and expects an annual pre-tax cost savings of $29.6 million by the end of the third year.

Separately, Omnova said its second-quarter profit fell over 33% to $5.6 million, hurt by volatile markets and challenging economic conditions, it said in a statement.

