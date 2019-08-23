Synovus Financial (SNV) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show tha t dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Synovus Financial in Focus

Headquartered in Columbus, Synovus Financial (SNV) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 12.28% so far this year. The holding company for Synovus Bank is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.3 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.34%. This compares to the Banks - Southeast industry's yield of 1.87% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.92%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.20 is up 20% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Synovus Financial has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 31.97%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Synovus's payout ratio is 31%, which means it paid out 31% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

SNV is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 is $4.02 per share, with earnings expected to increase 10.44% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, SNV is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).