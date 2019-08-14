SYNNEX Ties Up With Sophos to Strengthen Endpoint Security

SYNNEX Corporation SNX in a bid to expand its cybersecurity portfolio partnered Sophos, a UK-based global leader in network and endpoint security.

With this partnership, SYNNEX aims to enhance its cybersecurity offerings, thus offering customers top notch security management tools.

Notably, the security solutions provided by Sophos help "organizations of all sizes secure everything from endpoints (laptops, mobile devices and servers) to networks, and web and email traffic." Further, the company delivers network and endpoint security through a single cloud-based platform called Sophos Central.

At CRN 2019 ARW awards, Sophos has been voted the industry's best in all three security categories, namely Network, Endpoint and Data apart from all 12 other subcategories owing to its product strength, innovation and channel leadership

Reportedly, SYNNEX will be delivering pre-sales support, training and enablement, demo products and professional services to the resellers that use the new offering.

Sunny Prospects for Endpoint Security

The endpoint security market is benefiting from rampant data breaches in organizations. Further, a spate of unknown and new attacks in endpoint networks is leading to a rapid adoption of endpoint security systems among enterprises. Increasing deployment of IoT and robust demand for smart devices are also key drivers.

Per a Fortune Business Insights report , the endpoint security market is expected to increase from $5.3 billion in 2018 to $10.03 billion in 2026 seeing a CAGR of 8.4%.

In the era of swarming cyberthreats, SYNNEX's partnership with Sophos is likely to be a key catalyst.

Partnerships to Boost Growth

SYNNEX's focus on expanding its IT products and services through acquisitions and partnerships is a key driver.

Earlier in March, SYNNEX added services and tools for channel partners in collaboration with Palo Alto Networks PANW .

Moreover, in July, the company added Arista Network's ANET cloud networking portfolio to its line card.

However, fierce competition from Tech Data TECD is a key concern. Recently, Tech Data announced that it is teaming up with Deep Instinct for its end-to-end deep learning framework for cybersecurity.

