Synnex Corporation (SNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

Synnex Corporation ( SNX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SNX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SNX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $96.73, the dividend yield is 1.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNX was $96.73, representing a -11.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $109.62 and a 34.67% increase over the 52 week low of $71.83.

SNX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Tech Data Corporation ( TECD ) and Presidio, Inc. ( PSDO ). SNX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.07. Zacks Investment Research reports SNX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.11%, compared to an industry average of 8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SNX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SNX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SNX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF ( RFV )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P MidCap 400 R ( RWK ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWK with an increase of 0.68% over the last 100 days. RFV has the highest percent weighting of SNX at 2.02%.