Synchrony Financial (SYF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Synchrony Financial ( SYF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SYF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.88, the dividend yield is 2.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SYF was $35.88, representing a -2.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.87 and a 64.78% increase over the 52 week low of $21.78.

SYF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company ( AXP ) and S&P Global Inc. ( SPGI ). SYF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.8. Zacks Investment Research reports SYF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.57%, compared to an industry average of 9.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SYF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SYF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SYF as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF ( CSD )

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF ( JKG ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKG with an increase of 7.33% over the last 100 days. CSD has the highest percent weighting of SYF at 7.69%.