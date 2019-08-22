Symbols with High Options Volume vs Normal Nasdaq-100 Stocks

Explanation

ORATS computes today's total options volume in all tickers with US equity options. The total options volume for each symbol is compared to its average volume for the past 20 days. The tickers with the highest ratio of options volume today to the 20 day average are presented below. Also shown are the 2 highest traded individual options along with implied volatility (IV) and bid-ask prices.

The options delta, days to expiration (DTE), open interest (OI), and prior trading days bid-ask and IV are included. The change of the 30 day interpolated IV can help determine if the volume was due to buying or selling of options. The put-call strike slope of the IV can help determine if the trading was in the low strikes versus high strikes. A slope + change can indicate buying in the low strikes relative to the high strikes (or selling high strikes) A slope - change can indicate buying in the high strikes relative to the low strikes (or selling low strikes)

GPS KEYS SPLK AEO JWN DKS CNC GLW PM and LB have unusual options volume today.

Gap Inc. (GPS) has the highest options volume/20-day average at 3.7x earnings is 2019-08-22 After

40100 options traded vs normal volume 10800. Calls to puts is 34752 to 5318 for a call-put ratio of 6.5

GPS is trading $17.95 up 5.84% today. The week change is 16.86% and month is -4.06%.

6859 #1 volume $19 strike call delta 0.38 Aug-23 DTE 2 OI 6840 bid-ask $0.59 - 0.63 IV 260.5% (prior $0.27 - 0.28 IV 184.1%).

6675 #2 volume $18 strike call delta 0.53 Aug-23 DTE 2 OI 604 bid-ask $1.04 - 1.06 IV 272.3% (prior $0.53 - 0.55 IV 189.4%).

IV 30-day 63.3% -0.3%. Put-call strike slope 2.4% +0.5%

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) is second highest volume today/20 day at 3.4x earnings was 2019-08-21 After

8400 options traded vs normal volume 2500. Calls to puts is 6535 to 1895 for a call-put ratio of 3.4

KEYS is trading $97.23 up 9.08% today. The week change is 16.67% and month is 9.52%.

1536 #1 volume $90 strike call delta 0.81 Sep-20 DTE 30 OI 3438 bid-ask $8.1 - 8.5 IV 32.3% (priorIV 44.7%). 1976 OI+ on 8/20/2019

701 #2 volume $82.5 strike put delta -0.06 Sep-20 DTE 30 OI 785 bid-ask $0.1 - 0.45 IV 37.7% (prior $1.85 - 2.1 IV 45.7%).

IV 30-day 28.7% -15.5%. Put-call strike slope 2.9% +1.1%

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) third highest volume ratio at 3.2x earnings was 2019-08-21 After

30500 options traded vs normal volume 9400. Calls to puts is 19456 to 11040 for a call-put ratio of 1.8

SPLK is trading $115.72 down -9.92% today. The week change is -6.33% and month is -16%.

1172 #1 volume $135 strike call delta 0.08 Sep-20 DTE 30 OI 1688 bid-ask $0.4 - 0.7 IV 38.9% (priorIV 44.4%). 698 OI+ on 8/5/2019

1165 #2 volume $120 strike put delta -0.78 Aug-23 DTE 2 OI 1452 bid-ask $4.7 - 5 IV 82.2% (priorIV 125.4%). 722 OI+ on 8/21/2019

IV 30-day 37.8% -7.8%. Put-call strike slope 1.8% 0%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) is in fourth place for today vs 20-day volume at 3.2x

7000 options traded vs normal volume 2200. Calls to puts is 6458 to 519 for a call-put ratio of 12.4

AEO is trading $16.61 up 2.59% today. The week change is 12.31% and month is -5.57%.

3804 #1 volume $17 strike call delta 0.46 Sep-6 DTE 16 OI 36 bid-ask $0.75 - 0.8 IV 70.1% (prior $0.5 - 0.6 IV 63.2%).

196 #2 volume $16 strike call delta 0.71 Aug-30 DTE 9 OI 276 bid-ask $0.8 - 0.95 IV 50.9% (prior $0.55 - 0.65 IV 48.2%).

IV 30-day 59.2% +3%. Put-call strike slope 1.8% -0.4%.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is #5 at 3.1x earnings was 2019-08-21 After

49500 options traded vs normal volume 16200. Calls to puts is 32229 to 17283 for a call-put ratio of 1.9

JWN is trading $29.78 up 12.21% today. The week change is 17.48% and month is 2.44%.

3493 #1 volume $30 strike call delta 0.45 Aug-23 DTE 2 OI 2104 bid-ask $0.44 - 0.5 IV 89.4% (prior $0.48 - 0.5 IV 201.2%).

2240 #2 volume $29 strike call delta 0.71 Aug-23 DTE 2 OI 1411 bid-ask $0.99 - 1.14 IV 94.4% (prior $0.7 - 0.74 IV 202.9%).

IV 30-day 40.1% -30.4%. Put-call strike slope 1.5% -0.4%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) is #6 at 3x earnings was 2019-08-22 Before

13200 options traded vs normal volume 4400. Calls to puts is 10807 to 2390 for a call-put ratio of 4.5

DKS is trading $34.72 up 5.31% today. The week change is 10.29% and month is -9.94%.

1331 #1 volume $36 strike call delta 0.26 Aug-23 DTE 2 OI 1803 bid-ask $0.2 - 0.35 IV 96.3% (priorIV 160%). 1715 OI+ on 8/21/2019

1067 #2 volume $32 strike call delta 0.95 Aug-23 DTE 2 OI 2235 bid-ask $2.65 - 3.1 IV 89.3% (priorIV 168.9%). 2182 OI+ on 8/21/2019

IV 30-day 38.1% -16.6%. Put-call strike slope 1% -0.6%.

Centene Corp. (CNC) is #7 at 2.7x

16400 options traded vs normal volume 6100. Calls to puts is 254 to 16167 for a call-put ratio of 0

CNC is trading $46.79 down -0.3% today. The week change is -1.62% and month is -10.98%.

15992 #1 volume $45 strike put delta -0.33 Sep-20 DTE 30 OI 15909 bid-ask $1 - 1.15 IV 36.2% (prior $0.95 - 1.1 IV 35.7%).

14 #2 volume $42.5 strike put delta -0.17 Sep-20 DTE 30 OI 8194 bid-ask $0.3 - 0.55 IV 36.6% (prior $0.35 - 0.5 IV 37%).

IV 30-day 35.1% -3.7%. Put-call strike slope 1.8% +0.2%.

Corning Inc. (GLW) is #8 at 2.4x

22500 options traded vs normal volume 9500. Calls to puts is 21326 to 1215 for a call-put ratio of 17.6

GLW is trading $28.02 up 0.47% today. The week change is 3.28% and month is -16.56%.

17356 #1 volume $28 strike call delta 0.52 Oct-18 DTE 58 OI 429 bid-ask $1.22 - 1.24 IV 28.2% (prior $1 - 1.03 IV 24.8%).

1202 #2 volume $28 strike call delta 0.52 Aug-23 DTE 2 OI 229 bid-ask $0.21 - 0.25 IV 35.9% (prior $0.18 - 0.2 IV 27%).

IV 30-day 26.4% +2%. Put-call strike slope 3.2% -0.5%.

Philip Morris International, Inc. (PM) is #9 at 1.6x

15300 options traded vs normal volume 9400. Calls to puts is 7909 to 7409 for a call-put ratio of 1.1

PM is trading $83.6 up 0.66% today. The week change is -1.05% and month is -3.63%.

6121 #1 volume $87 strike call delta 0.26 Sep-20 DTE 30 OI 12 bid-ask $0.72 - 0.77 IV 20.4% (prior $0.63 - 0.66 IV 20.5%).

6120 #2 volume $80 strike put delta -0.25 Sep-20 DTE 30 OI 2388 bid-ask $0.84 - 0.88 IV 24.4% (prior $1 - 1.04 IV 24.2%).

IV 30-day 21.3% -0.5%. Put-call strike slope 4% +0.3%.

L Brands, Inc. (LB) is #10 at 1.6x earnings was 2019-08-21 After