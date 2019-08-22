Symantec Corporation (SYMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019

Symantec Corporation ( SYMC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SYMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that SYMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.71, the dividend yield is 1.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SYMC was $23.71, representing a -9.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.07 and a 36.07% increase over the 52 week low of $17.43.

SYMC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) and Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ). SYMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.18. Zacks Investment Research reports SYMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 13.33%, compared to an industry average of -.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SYMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SYMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SYMC as a top-10 holding:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF ( IHAK )

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF ( HACK )

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF ( CIBR )

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF ( PXQ )

First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Index Fund ( QTEC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QTEC with an increase of 4.9% over the last 100 days. IHAK has the highest percent weighting of SYMC at 4.93%.