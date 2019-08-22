Quantcast

Symantec Corporation (SYMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

Symantec Corporation ( SYMC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SYMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that SYMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.71, the dividend yield is 1.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SYMC was $23.71, representing a -9.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.07 and a 36.07% increase over the 52 week low of $17.43.

SYMC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) and Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ). SYMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.18. Zacks Investment Research reports SYMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 13.33%, compared to an industry average of -.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SYMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SYMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SYMC as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF ( IHAK )
  • ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF ( HACK )
  • First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF ( CIBR )
  • Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF ( PXQ )
  • First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Index Fund ( QTEC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QTEC with an increase of 4.9% over the last 100 days. IHAK has the highest percent weighting of SYMC at 4.93%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar