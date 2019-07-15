Quantcast

Symantec, Broadcom cease deal negotiations

By Reuters

Reuters


July 15 Reuters - Cybersecurity company Symantec Corp and chipmaker Broadcom Inc have ceased deal negotiations, CNBC on Monday, citing sources (graphic).

Symantec's shares fell 18% to $21.01 in trading before the opening bell, while those of Broadcom were up nearly 3%.

Symantec would not accept less than $28 per share, according to the report.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The deal talks were first reported late on July 2 by Bloomberg, sending Symantec's shares 14% higher.

The Symantec deal would have given Broadcom another push into software, a year after its $18.9 billion deal to buy U.S. business software company CA Inc last year.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Technology
Referenced Symbols: AVGO ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar