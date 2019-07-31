Symantec Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SYMC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Symantec Corp (Symbol: SYMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.58, changing hands as low as $21.27 per share. Symantec Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SYMC's low point in its 52 week range is $17.425 per share, with $26.07 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $21.56.
