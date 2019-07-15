SWM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (Symbol: SWM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.03, changing hands as low as $32.77 per share. Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SWM's low point in its 52 week range is $24.35 per share, with $44.69 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $32.80.
