Switzerland's SoftwareONE mandates banks for IPO

ZURICH, June 26 (Reuters) - Swiss software group SoftwareONE has mandated banks for an upcoming stock market flotation, sources told Reuters on Wednesday, paving the way for a potential multi-billion dollar listing this autumn.

Credit Suisse , UBS and JPMorgan have been hired to advise on the planned initial public offering as so-called global coordinators, sources familiar with the matter said. The IPO could take place in October, one of the people said. The firm is expected to be valued at several billion Swiss francs.

Credit Suisse and SoftwareONE declined to comment. UBS and JPMorgan could not immediately be reached for comment.