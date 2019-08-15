Quantcast

Switch, Inc. (SWCH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Switch, Inc. ( SWCH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.029 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SWCH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SWCH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.38, the dividend yield is .75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWCH was $15.38, representing a -1.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.57 and a 140.69% increase over the 52 week low of $6.39.

SWCH is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG ) and Alphabet Inc. ( GOOGL ). SWCH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.07. Zacks Investment Research reports SWCH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 44.44%, compared to an industry average of 10.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SWCH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SWCH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SWCH as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Technology AlphaDEX ( FXL )
  • Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF ( RYJ )
  • Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF ( USLB ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is USLB with an increase of 2.54% over the last 100 days. FXL has the highest percent weighting of SWCH at 1.78%.

Referenced Symbols: SWCH , GOOG , GOOGL , FXL , RYJ , USLB


