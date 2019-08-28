Swiss watchdog recognises new investment property mortgage rules

Shutterstock photo





ZURICH, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Switzerland's financial market supervisor FINMA has recognised as a new minimum standard rules proposed by the banking industry governing mortgage lending for residential investment properties, it said on Wednesday.

The self-regulation standards set by the Swiss Bankers Association will require borrowers to provide a minimum down payment of at least a quarter of the loan-to-value ratio, up from 10% now, and will be applied by FINMA to the insurance industry as well. It will not affect owner-occupied residential properties.

"The revisions are moderate overall, but FINMA considers them to be a step in the right direction," the Bern-based authority said in a statement. "FINMA has been drawing attention to the signs of overheating in residential investment property for some time."