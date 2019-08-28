Quantcast

Swiss watchdog recognises new investment property mortgage rules

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


ZURICH, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Switzerland's financial market supervisor FINMA has recognised as a new minimum standard rules proposed by the banking industry governing mortgage lending for residential investment properties, it said on Wednesday.

The self-regulation standards set by the Swiss Bankers Association will require borrowers to provide a minimum down payment of at least a quarter of the loan-to-value ratio, up from 10% now, and will be applied by FINMA to the insurance industry as well. It will not affect owner-occupied residential properties.

"The revisions are moderate overall, but FINMA considers them to be a step in the right direction," the Bern-based authority said in a statement. "FINMA has been drawing attention to the signs of overheating in residential investment property for some time."





This article appears in: Stocks , Technology


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar