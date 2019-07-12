Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Swiss stocks keep a lid on European shares as pharma drag lingers



* STOXX 600 witnesses fist weekly loss since May

* Healthcare extends losses led by Swiss drugmakers

* Daimler falls after profit alert (Recasts, updates to close)

July 12 (Reuters) - European shares were little changed onFriday as drugmakers came under pressure on worries the U.S.government may intervene over high drug prices, while FederalReserve chairman Jerome Powell's dovish comments helped limitlosses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX ended flat but broke a five-week winning streak as regional equities failed totake advantage of the Fed's accommodative stance this week.

Swiss stocks .SSMI underperformed, sliding more than 1% asdrugmakers including Roche HoldingsROG.S , NovartisNOVN.S and Novo NordiskNOVOb.CO fell more than 2%.

European drugmakers have weighed on the healthcare index .SXDP since Thursday after the White House scrapped anambitious health rebate plan and raised the possibility of U.S.lawmakers intervening on high drug prices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24C2KC

Auto stocks .SXAP recovered from the previous session toclose nearly 1% higher, although Daimler DAIGn.DE underperformed after the world's largest truckmaker warnedinvestors it expected to swing to a second-quarter loss. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN24C0T6

"It's highly indicative of what is happening on trade overthe last couple of months," said Stefan Koopman, senior marketeconomist at Rabobank in Utrecht, Netherlands.

"We've seen carmakers have difficulty, with Chinese carsales dropping over the past 6 to 12 months."

Chemicals .SX4P made the biggest gains with Swissspecialist EMS-Chemie EMSN.S closing 5% higher on goodfirst-half results. However, it warned that the trade conflictbetween major powers caused considerable uncertainty amongconsumers and companies.

The warning came days after German chemical giant BASF .BASFn.DE highlighted the repercussions of the protractedtrade war between the United States and China, especially thetoll it was likely to take on the agricultural and auto sectors.

In contrast to world stocks, European shares had a tepidweek, although they have regained their footing after a hugesell-off in May due to an escalation in U.S.-China tradetensions and expectations of rate cuts by major central banks.

Volumes on the STOXX 600 index were well-below long-termaverages on Friday as investors braced for next week's earningsdeluge.

Europe's most valuable technology company, SAP SAPG.DE ,semiconductor company ASMLASML.AS and Novartis are amongthose due to report second-quarter results next week.

Companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 index areexpected to report 0.8% earnings growth in the second quarter,down sharply from an estimate of 1.8% a week ago, according todata from I/B/E/S Refinitiv on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24A4QS

