Swiss Re net profit falls 5.3% in 1H; better than analysts expected

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - Swiss Re on Wednesday posted a 5.3% fall in net profit in the first half of the year from a year earlier, with earnings damped by claims from natural catastrophes and claims related to the Boeing 737 MAX fleet.

Net profit was $953 million during the period, down from $1 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected net profit of $848 million in the period, according to Reuters calculations and data from Refinitiv.

