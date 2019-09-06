Quantcast

Swiss oncology biotech ADC Therapeutics files for a $150 million US IPO

By Renaissance Capital,

Shutterstock photo

ADC Therapeutics SA, a Swiss biotech developing antibody therapies for cancers, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering.

The Épalinges, Switzerland-based company was founded in 2011 and booked $3 million in contract revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol ADCT. ADC Therapeutics SA filed confidentially on June 28, 2019. Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Cowen are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Swiss oncology biotech ADC Therapeutics files for a $150 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.

Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) , Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS) , or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

