Swiss oncology biotech ADC Therapeutics files for a $150 million US IPO

ADC Therapeutics SA, a Swiss biotech developing antibody therapies for cancers, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering.
The Épalinges, Switzerland-based company was founded in 2011 and booked $3 million in contract revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol ADCT. ADC Therapeutics SA filed confidentially on June 28, 2019. Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Cowen are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
