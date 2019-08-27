Swiss National Bank in close contact with authorities on Libra

Reuters





ZURICH, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Switzerland's central bank is in close contact with relevant authorities over Facebook'sGeneva-based Libra cyptocurrency project, Swiss National Bank Vice-Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said on Tuesday.

"At the moment, it's difficult to perform a full analysis (of the project) because the available documents are very vague and details are still missing," Zurbruegg said at an event in Zurich, adding how regulators handle the project -- both nationally and internationally -- remained a critical point.

