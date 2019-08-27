Quantcast

Swiss National Bank in close contact with authorities on Libra

By Reuters

Reuters


ZURICH, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Switzerland's central bank is in close contact with relevant authorities over Facebook'sGeneva-based Libra cyptocurrency project, Swiss National Bank Vice-Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said on Tuesday.

"At the moment, it's difficult to perform a full analysis (of the project) because the available documents are very vague and details are still missing," Zurbruegg said at an event in Zurich, adding how regulators handle the project -- both nationally and internationally -- remained a critical point.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

ZURICH, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Switzerland's central bank is in close contact with relevant authorities over Facebook'sGeneva-based Libra cyptocurrency project, Swiss National Bank Vice-Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said on Tuesday.

"At the moment, it's difficult to perform a full analysis (of the project) because the available documents are very vague and details are still missing," Zurbruegg said at an event in Zurich, adding how regulators handle the project -- both nationally and internationally -- remained a critical point.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy
Referenced Symbols: FB


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar