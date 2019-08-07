Swedish senior non-preferred poised to go mainstream

Reuters





By Tom Revell

LONDON, Aug 7 (IFR) - Swedish banks are at last set to make headway on issuing senior non-preferred (SNP) debt in the second half of 2019, but the market's opening may be tentative while Swedbank's money-laundering clouds continue to cast a shadow.

Swedish regulation enabling banks to sell SNP entered into force in December 2018 - banks' MREL targets must be met by 2022 - but none have yet issued in a major currency. They have instead watched peers, including those in Finland and Denmark, race ahead in building up loss-absorbing buffers of senior debt.

The wait is expected to come to an end in the second half of 2019, though issuers still do not appear to be in a hurry.

In an earnings call on July 17, Swedbank's head of investor relations, Gregori Karamouzis, said the bank plans to look at the markets after the summer but can afford to wait due to its strong liquidity position.

This year has been tough for the lender, after its Estonian business was caught up in money laundering allegations in February that have also affected Nordic peer Danske Bank.

Swedbank's share price is down almost 36% year-to-date and it has lost its chief executive and chairman due to the scandal.

Swedbank's only euro benchmark issuance this year has come in the covered bond market, where its spreads have been resilient.

Karamouzis told IFR the AML situation and related investigations are one of many factors Swedbank is taking into account while deciding when to issue SNP.

FALL FROM GRACE

In normal times, Swedbank would be considered a good candidate to open the Swedish SNP market, but market participants expect the bank to allow one of its peers to go first, given that it would likely have to pay an AML premium.

This marks a big shift for an institution that twice issued the tightest post-crisis euro benchmark senior unsecured bank bind, snatching the jointly-held crown from its country peers Svenska Handelsbanken and SEB in the process.

Swedbank's €500m 0.25% November 2022 Green bond, priced at 7bp over mid-swaps in October 2017, still holds the record, according to IFR data.

But the AML scandal has weighed on Swedbank's senior spreads.

That Green bond currently trades at plus 35.5bp, bid, and across the senior preferred curve, Swedbank now trades well back of its larger peers.

"The situation around Swedbank is still clouded and I suspect SEB and Handelsbanken would prefer if Swedbank wasn't the first to issue and it's probably not what the market wants," said a syndicate banker.

HANDELSBANKEN, SEB POISED

A spokesperson at Handelsbanken said the bank expects to start issuing SNP this year.

It is also possible that SEB will enter the market this year, a spokesperson told IFR.

The AML headlines will not affect SEB's funding strategy, she said. She noted that during the spring, AML headlines had some impact on Nordic funding spreads, but said spreads have since tightened in.

"At present it does not feel as if there is a 'AML premium' to be paid for banks that have not been in the headlines during the spring," she said.

There is also MREL-eligible issuance to come from six of Sweden's mid-sized banks.

Among them, SBAB Bank got started with a SKr3bn (€279M) Green SNP on June 13.

SBAB also aims to issue SNP in euros. Emma Holmberg, head of investor relations, said the bank cannot be specific on the timing of future issuance as that will depend on market conditions and the actions of its peers.

She said that Swedbank's AML issues had no impact on SBAB's pricing.

"When discussing with the rating institutes etc. they all agree with this being an issue on an institute level, not the whole sector level," she said.

Swedish banks have received their MREL requirements, but some uncertainty remains about specific SNP targets.

Nevertheless, issuance is expected to be sizeable. ING analysts expect €23bn of supply by 2022, while Nordic Credit Rating analysts foresee around €30bn over the same period.

Banks are expected to focus on local currencies such as Swedish krona or the euro to begin with, but issuers also cite US dollars or sterling as options, depending on pricing.

SNP OR AT1?

Issuers will also likely weigh up their potential SNP debut against the refinancing their Additional Tier 1 debt. Swedbank, SEB and SBAB all have AT1 calls in the first quarter of 2020, a topic that has very much been in focus bankers said.

"The question is: when do you go?", the DCM banker said. "Issuers have a September, November and February window, and given we've seen AT1 paper move so violently, I wouldn't be surprised if we saw two or three Scandi issues pile into the market."