Swedish inflation slows, hitting crown and Riksbank rate hike plans

Year-end rate hike in doubt as Swedish inflation slows in Aug



By Simon Johnson and Marc Jones

STOCKHOLM, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Swedish inflation slowed unexpectedly in August, casting further doubt on the central bank's plans to raise its benchmark interest rate around the end of the year and sending the crown currency lower against the euro.

Sweden's economy has started to cool off after years of strong growth, and a trade spat between the United States and China and Britain's potential no-deal exit from the European Union have clouded the horizon.

Financial markets have priced in a rate cut before the middle of 2020.

Dovish sentiment was underlined on Tuesday as figures from the statistics office showed consumer prices, measured with a fixed interest rate, fell 0.4% from the previous month and were up 1.3% from the same month last year.

The Riksbank had forecast CPIF inflation at 1.50%, in line with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll. The central bank targets 2% CPIF inflation.

"All in all, this broad-based lower-than-expected inflation must be seen as a major blow for the Riksbank," lender SEB said.

"These inflation numbers increase the likelihood of the Riksbank not being able to keep its hiking bias going into the October meeting."

Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves played down the potential impact of the inflation miss on the next rate decision, due on Oct 24.

"It is way, way too early to tell... but I would say it is rare to have one single number that changes our outlook, so we'll see when more inflation numbers are released," he told reporters in London.

Separate data showed long-term inflation expectations in August, measured by Prospera, remained in line with the Riksbank's 2% target, although over a shorter period, they declined.

The Riksbank kept its benchmark rate unchanged at -0.25 percent at its latest policy meeting, on Sept 5.

The benchmark interest rate has been in negative territory since early 2015. That means the Riksbank is widely seen as having little ammunition to stimulate the economy if there is a deep downturn.

Governor Ingves, however, said there remained much the central bank could do.

"We can go way beyond where we have been if we would have to do that," he said. "It's also about the size of the balance sheet of the central bank."

Some analysts believe Ingves will have to make good on his promise.

"We see a rate cut around the turn of the year as the next move from the Riksbank, rather than a rate hike as signaled by the bank," analysts at banking group Nordea said in a note.

The European Central Bank could add further pressure on policymakers if it goes ahead with additional easing later this week, as expected. That could result in a stronger crown and more downward pressure on inflation.

The Swedish currency has had some support from the Riksbank's insistence that it still planned to raise rates around the end of the year, but it weakened against the euro after Tuesday's inflation figures.

GRAPHIC:Sweden inflation:

GRAPHIC: Riksbank rate, inflation and the Krona:

Sweden inflation:

Riksbank rate, inflation and the Krona: