Swedish engineering group Atlas Copco calms demand jitters

Reuters





STOCKHOLM, July 15 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial group Atlas Copco on Monday forecast only a slight drop in demand in the third quarter after a rise in second-quarter orders allayed some investor fears of a sharp slowdown.

Investors and analysts have grown jittery about the near-term industrial outlook as warnings from a string of automotive suppliers, industrial technology company Hexagon and chemicals producer BASF have hit confidence.

Hexagon this month said it had experienced a much weaker than expected June in China, hurt by weakness in electronics.

Monday's results lifted the company's shares by 1.6% in morning trade as investors took heart from organic order growth of 2% in the second quarter, outpacing the 1% posted for the previous quarter.

"We continue to grow and deliver high profitability despite the uncertainties in the global economy," Atlas Copco CEO Mats Rahmstrom said in a statement.

JPMorgan described the share price gain as "a fair reflection" on a second quarter that it feels was mostly in line with first-quarter trends."

"Demand has certainly not fallen off a cliff," it said in a research note.

Shares in Atlas Copco, which competes with the like of Gardner Denver and Pfeiffer Vacuum , have climbed by 35% this year but stalled somewhat on downbeat sector sentiment this month.

The maker of compressors, vacuum pumps and industrial tools reported second-quarter operating profit of 5.38 billion Swedish crowns ($575 million), down from 5.43 billion crowns a year ago and lagging the 5.69 billion crowns forecast in a poll of analysts.

Adjusted for items affecting comparability, Atlas said operating profit was 5.62 billion crowns.

Organic orders at the company's biggest business, Compressor Technique, grew 3% in the quarter. Orders fell 7% at its Vacuum Technique operation but that was a much smaller drop than in previous quarters.

($1 = 9.3605 Swedish crowns)