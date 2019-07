Reuters





July 3 (Reuters) - The Swedish crown rallied briefly to a 2-1/2-month high against the euro on Wednesday after the central bank said the country's economic outlook and inflation prospects remained "good" and stuck to plans for policy tightening.

The currency which had traded around 10.555 before the statement, rose to a high of 10.4890 or 0.3% higher on the day. It then slipped off that high to 10.51, still up 0.2%.

The central bank kept rates steady at minus 0.25% and reiterated its plan to tighten policy by end-2019 or early 2020