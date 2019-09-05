Swedish c.bank sticks to year-end rate hike plan, to move slower thereafter

Reuters





STOCKHOLM, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank held its benchmark interest rate unchanged at -0.25% as expected on Thursday but surprised markets by repeating it expected to tighten policy around the turn of the year, sparking a sharp appreciation of the crown currency.

With the economy slowing after years of strong growth, many analysts had expected the Riksbank to postpone plans to hike interest rates and to make further downward adjustments to the rate path at future meetings.

Markets had even priced in a rate cut before the middle of next year. 0#RIBA=

"As before, the interest rate is expected to be raised towards the end of the year or at the beginning of next year," the central bank said in a statement.

"However, low interest rates abroad and worsened sentiment mean that the interest rate is expected to be increased at a slower pace thereafter than in the previous forecast."

The relatively hawkish message from the Riksbank helped the Swedish crown gain against the euro, but analysts remained sceptical over whether the Riksbank would deliver on its plans to tighten.

"We maintain our Riksbank call of no rate changes in the next two years, but note that global development will have a high impact on the board's future decisions," Swedbank said in a note.

The effects of a trade war between the U.S. and China and uncertainties over Brexit have already hit the global economy and Sweden is unlikely to escape its effects.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has already cut rates, while the European Central Bank is seen easing on Sept. 12.

GRAPHIC:Sweden economy:

GRAPHIC:Sweden inflation:

GRAPHIC: Riksbank rate, inflation and the Krona:

Sweden economy:

Sweden inflation:

Riksbank rate, inflation and the Krona: