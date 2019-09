Reuters





STOCKHOLM, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank held its benchmark interest rate unchanged at -0.25% as expected on Thursday and stuck to its forecast that a hike would come toward the end of this year or early next.

"As before, the interest rate is expected to be raised towards the end of the year or at the beginning of next year," the central bank said in a statement.

"However, low interest rates abroad and worsened sentiment mean that the interest rate is expected to be increased at a slower pace thereafter than in the previous forecast."