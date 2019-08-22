Sweden's Elekta reports 32% like-for-like rise in order intake in Q1

Shutterstock photo





STOCKHOLM, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta on Thursday reported a 32% like-for-like surge in fiscal first-quarter order intake, boosted by strong demand in Europe and in the Asia Pacific region.

Quarterly earnings before interest taxes and amortisation (EBITA) at the Swedish firm rose to 448 million Swedish crowns ($46.51 million) from a year-ago 386 million, while order intake climbed to 4.39 billion crowns from 3.17 billion.

"With this very encouraging quarter, we're in a strong position to continue creating value and strengthening our leadership in precision radiation medicine," Elekta CEO Richard Hausmann said in a statement.

($1 = 9.6326 Swedish crowns)