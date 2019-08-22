Quantcast

Sweden's Elekta reports 32% like-for-like rise in order intake in Q1

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


STOCKHOLM, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta on Thursday reported a 32% like-for-like surge in fiscal first-quarter order intake, boosted by strong demand in Europe and in the Asia Pacific region.

Quarterly earnings before interest taxes and amortisation (EBITA) at the Swedish firm rose to 448 million Swedish crowns ($46.51 million) from a year-ago 386 million, while order intake climbed to 4.39 billion crowns from 3.17 billion.

"With this very encouraging quarter, we're in a strong position to continue creating value and strengthening our leadership in precision radiation medicine," Elekta CEO Richard Hausmann said in a statement.

($1 = 9.6326 Swedish crowns)





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar