Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

Superior Industries International, Inc. ( SUP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SUP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that SUP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.49, the dividend yield is 10.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SUP was $3.49, representing a -84.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.95 and a 8.39% increase over the 52 week low of $3.22.

SUP is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland) ( IR ) and Aptiv PLC ( APTV ). SUP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.09. Zacks Investment Research reports SUP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -815%, compared to an industry average of -2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SUP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.