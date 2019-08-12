Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. ( SGC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SGC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SGC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.17, the dividend yield is 2.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SGC was $14.17, representing a -31.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.73 and a 0.14% increase over the 52 week low of $14.15.

SGC is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as V.F. Corporation ( VFC ) and Cintas Corporation ( CTAS ). SGC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.03. Zacks Investment Research reports SGC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -29.66%, compared to an industry average of -5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SGC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.