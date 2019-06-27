Quantcast

Superdry delays annual results after profit warning, management changes

June 27 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Superdry Plc delayed the publication of its annual results to July 10, blaming the "complexity" of reflecting one time lease and store impairment charges, coupled with recent management changes.

Superdry had warned again of a shortfall in annual profits in May as founder Julian Dunkerton began aggressive moves to reform how the retailer is run after winning control of the company in a bruising board room battle.

Superdry also appointed retail industry veteran Nick Gresham as interim chief financial officer in May, two months after the return of Dunkerton sparked the resignation of most of its board.





