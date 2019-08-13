Superdry appoints Nick Gresham as permanent finance chief

Reuters





Aug 13 (Reuters) - Superdry said on Tuesday it named Nick Gresham as its permanent finance head, providing some stability to the British fashion retailer after a management shake up a few months ago.

Shares of the company were up 3.5% at 422.4 pence.

Retail industry veteran Gresham was appointed as interim chief financial officer in May, after the return of founder Julian Dunkerton to the company sparked the resignation of most of its board and also the former CFO.

The company has been struggling to expand beyond its sweatshirts, hoodies and jackets and with falling demand in its wholesale and ecommerce business.

"Nick has made a great impact since joining Superdry in an interim capacity," Chairman Peter Williams said on Tuesday, adding that, Gresham was playing a crucial role to ensure that the business is on a stable financial footing.