SuperDividend U.S. ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 14.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (Symbol: DIV) shows an impressive 14.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT), which makes up 0.70% of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (Symbol: DIV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,798,253 worth of MAT, making it the #47 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MAT:
MAT - last trade: $10.61 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/19/2019
|Roger Lynch
|Director
|8,000
|$13.50
|$107,968
|02/22/2019
|Michael J. Dolan
|Director
|30,000
|$13.96
|$418,800
|02/21/2019
|Ynon Kreiz
|Chairman & CEO
|71,425
|$14.02
|$1,001,378
|02/22/2019
|Joseph J. Euteneuer
|Chief Financial Officer
|20,000
|$13.95
|$279,000
