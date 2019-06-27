SuperDividend U.S. ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 14.3%

Quantcast

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (Symbol: DIV) shows an impressive 14.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT), which makes up 0.70% of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (Symbol: DIV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,798,253 worth of MAT, making it the #47 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MAT:

MAT - last trade: $10.61 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/19/2019 Roger Lynch Director 8,000 $13.50 $107,968
02/22/2019 Michael J. Dolan Director 30,000 $13.96 $418,800
02/21/2019 Ynon Kreiz Chairman & CEO 71,425 $14.02 $1,001,378
02/22/2019 Joseph J. Euteneuer Chief Financial Officer 20,000 $13.95 $279,000

