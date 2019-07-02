Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) closed at $0.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.45% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 35.7% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SUNW as it approaches its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect SUNW to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19 million, down 4.95% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $68.80 million. These totals would mark changes of -21.43% and -3.05%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SUNW. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SUNW is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

