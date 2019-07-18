SunTrust's (STI) Q2 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Expenses Rise

Have you been eager to see how SunTrust Banks STI performed in Q2 in comparison with the market expectations? Let's quickly scan through the key facts from this Atlanta-based commercial banking organization's earnings release this morning:





SunTrust's adjusted earnings per share of $1.44 declined 3.4% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.Rise in expenses, partly offset by higher revenues hurt results.You should note that the earnings estimate revisions for SunTrust depicted a bearish stance prior to the earnings release. The Zacks Consensus Estimate declined nearly 2% over the past 30 days.Notably, SunTrust has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company delivered positive surprises in all of the trailing four quarters, with average beat of 6.9%.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. price-eps-surprise | SunTrust Banks, Inc. Quote

Revenues Came in Higher Than Expected



SunTrust posted net revenues of $2.56 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39 billion.



Key Q2 Statistics:

Net interest margin (FTE basis) was 3.16%, down 12 basis points year over year

Provision for credit losses was $127 million, up significantly year over year

Average consumer and commercial deposits stood at $159.9 billion

Average loans held for investment were $156.2 billion

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 9.19% as of Jun 30, 2019

What Zacks Rank Says



SunTrust currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). However, since the lates t earnings performance is yet to be reflected in the estimate revisions, the rank is subject to change. Now, it all depends on what sense the just-released report makes to the analysts.



Check back later for our full write up on this SunTrust earnings report!



