SunTrust to stop financing companies that manage private prisons

Shutterstock photo





July 8 (Reuters) - SunTrust Banks Inc said on Monday it will no longer provide future financing to companies that manage private prisons and immigration holding facilities.

"This decision was made after extensive consideration of the views of our stakeholders on this deeply complex issue," the company said in a statement.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





July 8 (Reuters) - SunTrust Banks Inc said on Monday it will no longer provide future financing to companies that manage private prisons and immigration holding facilities.

"This decision was made after extensive consideration of the views of our stakeholders on this deeply complex issue," the company said in a statement.