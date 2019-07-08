Quantcast

SunTrust to stop financing companies that manage private prisons

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 8 (Reuters) - SunTrust Banks Inc said on Monday it will no longer provide future financing to companies that manage private prisons and immigration holding facilities.

"This decision was made after extensive consideration of the views of our stakeholders on this deeply complex issue," the company said in a statement.

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Banking and Loans
Referenced Symbols: STI


