SunTrust Banks' Preferred Stock, Series A Shares Cross 4.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of SunTrust Banks Inc's Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: STI.PRA) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0222), with shares changing hands as low as $22.60 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.46% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, STI.PRA was trading at a 9.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 3.70% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative , meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of STI.PRA shares, versus STI:

Below is a dividend history chart for STI.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on SunTrust Banks Inc's Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Thursday trading, SunTrust Banks Inc's Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: STI.PRA) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: STI) are down about 0.6%.