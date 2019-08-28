SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

SunTrust Banks, Inc. ( STI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased STI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $59.61, the dividend yield is 3.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STI was $59.61, representing a -20.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.94 and a 29.45% increase over the 52 week low of $46.05.

STI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). STI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.68. Zacks Investment Research reports STI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.26%, compared to an industry average of 5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STI as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF ( IAT )

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF ( MNA )

Invesco KBW Bank ETF ( KBWB )

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF ( KRE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MNA with an decrease of -0.91% over the last 100 days. IAT has the highest percent weighting of STI at 5.37%.