Sunrun (RUN) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know

Sunrun (RUN) closed the most recent trading day at $19.05, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.09%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had lost 5.95% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.62% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RUN as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be August 7, 2019. On that day, RUN is projected to report earnings of $0.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 183.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $188.55 million, up 10.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $791.54 million. These totals would mark changes of +208.7% and +4.15%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RUN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 24.53% lower. RUN is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note RUN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.02. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.33.

Investors should also note that RUN has a PEG ratio of 5.4 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Solar stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.89 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.