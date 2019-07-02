Sunrun (RUN) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.7% Higher

Sunrun Inc. RUN was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company as the stock is now up 26.6% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Sunrun currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Sunrun Inc. Price

Sunrun Inc. price | Sunrun Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Solar industry is JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited JKS , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Is RUN going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down

This Could Be the Fastest Way to Grow Wealth in 2019

Research indicates one sector is poised to deliver a crop of the best-performing stocks you'll find anywhere in the market. Breaking news in this space frequently creates quick double- and triple-digit profit opportunities.

These companies are changing the world - and owning their stocks could transform your portfolio in 2019 and beyond. Recent trades from this sector have generated +98% , +119% and +164% gains in as little as 1 month.

Click here to see these breakthrough stocks now >>