SunPower (SPWR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

SunPower (SPWR) closed at $10.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.42% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar products and services company had gained 34.1% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.62% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SPWR as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, down 300% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $445.90 million, down 0.28% from the year-ago period.

SPWR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.37 per share and revenue of $1.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +48.61% and +7.2%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SPWR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SPWR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

