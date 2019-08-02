Sunoco LP (SUN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2019

Sunoco LP ( SUN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.826 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SUN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that SUN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.52, the dividend yield is 9.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SUN was $33.52, representing a -1.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.09 and a 40.84% increase over the 52 week low of $23.80.

SUN is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ) and Chevron Corporation ( CVX ). SUN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.66. Zacks Investment Research reports SUN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -6.3%, compared to an industry average of -8.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SUN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SUN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SUN as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF ( YMLP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YMLP with an increase of 2.72% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SUN at 9.09%.