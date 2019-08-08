Sunoco LP Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SUN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sunoco LP (Symbol: SUN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.91, changing hands as low as $29.76 per share. Sunoco LP shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SUN's low point in its 52 week range is $23.80 per share, with $34.09 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $30.85.
Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »