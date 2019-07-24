Sunnova prices IPO at $12, the low end of the range

Sunnova Energy International, which provides residential solar energy systems and services, raised $168 million by offering 14 million shares at $12, the low end of the range of $12 to $13. Sunnova Energy International plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol NOVA. BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse acted as lead managers on the deal.
