This residential solar energy system provider has quickly expanded to over 63,000 customers in more than 20 states and territories, mostly in New Jersey, California and Puerto Rico. System installations come with little to no upfront costs to residential customers, who sign 25-year purchase power agreements or leases.
On Wednesday morning, the company slashed its proposed IPO range to $12 to $13, down from its original target of $16 to $18. It is scheduled to begin trading on Thursday.
Here are three other things you need to know about Sunnova ( NOVA ):
To read the entire article, sign up for a free 7-day trial of IPO Pro, the single, most effective IPO data platform you'll ever need.
Start a Free Trial of IPO Pro
The article Sunnova IPO Riding Solar Tax Incentives
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.