Sunnova IPO Riding Solar Tax Incentives

This residential solar energy system provider has quickly expanded to over 63,000 customers in more than 20 states and territories, mostly in New Jersey, California and Puerto Rico. System installations come with little to no upfront costs to residential customers, who sign 25-year purchase power agreements or leases.



On Wednesday morning, the company slashed its proposed IPO range to $12 to $13, down from its original target of $16 to $18. It is scheduled to begin trading on Thursday.



Here are three other things you need to know about Sunnova ( NOVA ):





