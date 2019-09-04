Suncor sees increased political risk for Keystone XL oil pipeline

Reuters
Sept 4 (Reuters) - Canada's second-largest oil producer, Suncor Energy , sees increased risk around TC Energy Corp's proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
"Keystone XL is a massive investment and the political situation in the U.S. is I think increasing the risk associated with that," Suncor CEO Mark Little said at a Barclays investor conference in New York. "That's one that a lot of people are doing soul-searching about right now because it's also a very substantial investment. Now we still believe it will go ahead. But time will tell."
