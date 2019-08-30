Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

Suncor Energy Inc. ( SU ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.318 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.16, the dividend yield is 4.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SU was $29.16, representing a -30.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.01 and a 12.98% increase over the 52 week low of $25.81.

SU is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ) and Chevron Corporation ( CVX ). SU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.71. Zacks Investment Research reports SU's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 21.94%, compared to an industry average of -1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SU as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust ( IGE )

Invesco Cleantech ETF ( PZD )

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF ( FLCA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLCA with an increase of 0.93% over the last 100 days. IGE has the highest percent weighting of SU at 2.99%.