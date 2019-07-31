Quantcast

Sun Life profit rises 1.4% on boost from asset management

By Reuters

Reuters


July 31 (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc reported a 1.4% growth in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by growth in its asset management business.

Underlying net income in the Toronto-based company's asset management business grew 13% to C$245 million ($185.6 million).

The company ended the quarter with total assets under management of C$1.02 trillion, up 4% from a year earlier.

Canadian insurers have increasingly pivoted to Asia for growth, looking to sell to the region's increasingly affluent middle class as domestic markets face intense competition.

Excluding one-time items, the company's net income rose to C$739 million, or C$1.24 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from C$729 million, or C$1.20 per share, a year earlier (graphic).

Analysts on average had expected C$1.24 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.3199 Canadian dollars)





