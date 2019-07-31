Sun Life profit rises 1.4% on boost from asset management

Reuters
July 31 (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc reported a 1.4% growth in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by growth in its asset management business.
Underlying net income in the Toronto-based company's asset management business grew 13% to C$245 million ($185.6 million).
The company ended the quarter with total assets under management of C$1.02 trillion, up 4% from a year earlier.
Canadian insurers have increasingly pivoted to Asia for growth, looking to sell to the region's increasingly affluent middle class as domestic markets face intense competition.
Excluding one-time items, the company's net income rose to C$739 million, or C$1.24 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from C$729 million, or C$1.20 per share, a year earlier (graphic).
Analysts on average had expected C$1.24 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
($1 = 1.3199 Canadian dollars)