Sun Life Financial's Preferred Shares Series 4 Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 4 (TSX: SLF-PRD.TO ) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1125), with shares changing hands as low as $20.20 on the day. As of last close, SLF.PRD was trading at a 18.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative , meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SLF.PRD shares, versus SLF:

Below is a dividend history chart for SLF.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 4: