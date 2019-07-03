Sun Life Financial's Preferred Shares Series 12R Cross Above 5% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares Series 12R (TSX: SLF-PRI.TO ) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9515), with shares changing hands as low as $18.97 on the day. As of last close, SLF.PRI was trading at a 23.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible . Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative , meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SLF.PRI shares, versus SLF:

Below is a dividend history chart for SLF.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares Series 12R:

In Wednesday trading, Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares Series 12R (TSX: SLF-PRI.TO ) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: SLF.TO ) are up about 0.6%.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »