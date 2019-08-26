Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2019

Sun Life Financial Inc. ( SLF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.398 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SLF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.53% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.77, the dividend yield is 4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLF was $39.77, representing a -6.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.59 and a 26.29% increase over the 52 week low of $31.49.

SLF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited ( LFC ) and Prudential Public Limited Company ( PUK ). SLF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.97. Zacks Investment Research reports SLF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.6%, compared to an industry average of 13.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SLF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SLF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SLF as a top-10 holding:

Cambria ETF Trust ( FYLD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FYLD with an decrease of -10.9% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SLF at 1.49%.